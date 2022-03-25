Navi Mumbai: DCP Suresh Mengde awarded President’s Police Medal for outstanding and meritorious service

Suresh Mengde, (IPS), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) of Navi Mumbai received the President’s Police Medal by the hands of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his outstanding and meritorious service. The honour was conferred at a special function held at Raj Bhavan early this week.

Governor Koshyari honoured 97 police officials and police personnel of the state for their outstanding services. DCP Mengde has been working in the police force for 25 years and cracked a number of serious crimes.

Based on his contributions and achievements, Mengde was awarded the President’s Police Medal in 2020.

During the ceremony, ten other police personnel were awarded with police gallantry medals for their outstanding service in the police force. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Minister of State for Home (Rural) Shambhuraj Desai, Director General of Police Rajneesh Seth, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Limaye, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, along with police officers, retired officers and the families of the officers.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:41 AM IST