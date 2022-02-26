Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch arrests 30-year-old man, rescues 3 women from flesh trade racket running in guise of spa in Kharghar

The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 30-year-old man and rescued three women from a salon. The accused was running a flesh trade racket inside the unisex salon. Police said three more accused including the owner are wanted.

The arrested person was identified as Mani Dhanu Adhikari, a resident of Priya Residency, sector 10 in Kharghar, and a native of Nepal.

The other three accused wanted are identified as Jinnat Seikh alias Puja Patel, owner of the spa, and business partners Ravi Shivsharan and Chandra Babu.

According to police, the Graceful Touch Unisex Salon and Spa, located at sector 4 in Kharghar was running flesh trade inside the salon. “We received information that the salon was being used for flesh trade. They used to show girls and women to attract customers,” said an official from the Crime Branch.

Police sent a dummy customer and once the police verified the information, the police team raised the spa. “The raid was conducted around 6.30 pm on February 24 and we caught one of them there and rescued three girls which were being used for flesh trade,” said the official.

The official added that they also recovered Rs 5000 that they had sent with the dummy customer.

A case has been registered against them at Kharghar police station under sections 370(3) and 34 of ILC and sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act 1956.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 06:51 PM IST