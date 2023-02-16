e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC launches crackdown on unauthorized structures in Belapur

Navi Mumbai: NMMC launches crackdown on unauthorized structures in Belapur

The owner had not taken prior permission from NMMC for carrying out construction.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Crackdown on unauthorized construction in Belapur | FPJ
Follow us on

The Belapur ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under-construction structure that was being constructed without permission near Saibaba Temple in Karave Gaon in Belapur.

The owner had not taken prior permission from NMMC for carrying out construction.

A notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 by the Belapur ward office mandated that the illegal structures be removed. However, since it continued the Belapur office carried out a demolition drive and the building was demolished.

Apart from officials from the ward, 12 labourers, 1 gas cutter, and police from the encroachment department were deployed for the drive. The ward office warned to intensify similar action in days to come.

The owner had not taken prior permission from NMMC for carrying out construction.

The owner had not taken prior permission from NMMC for carrying out construction. | FPJ

The Belapur office carried out a demolition drive and the building was demolished

The Belapur office carried out a demolition drive and the building was demolished | FPJ

the ward office warned to intensify similar action in days to come.

the ward office warned to intensify similar action in days to come. | FPJ

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 29-year-old held for assaulting loco pilot, snatching his phone at Panvel station
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bullet train project: Supreme Court to hear Godrej & Boyce's plea against land acquisition on Feb 24

Bullet train project: Supreme Court to hear Godrej & Boyce's plea against land acquisition on Feb 24

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, friend attacked by 8 people for refusing to click selfie;...

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, friend attacked by 8 people for refusing to click selfie;...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC launches crackdown on unauthorized structures in Belapur

Navi Mumbai: NMMC launches crackdown on unauthorized structures in Belapur

Mumbai: Family seeks deeper probe into IIT Bombay student suicide; foul play suspected

Mumbai: Family seeks deeper probe into IIT Bombay student suicide; foul play suspected

Navi Mumbai: 29-year-old held for assaulting loco pilot, snatching his phone at Panvel station

Navi Mumbai: 29-year-old held for assaulting loco pilot, snatching his phone at Panvel station