Navi Mumbai: NMMC launches crackdown on unauthorized structures in Belapur

The Belapur ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under-construction structure that was being constructed without permission near Saibaba Temple in Karave Gaon in Belapur.

The owner had not taken prior permission from NMMC for carrying out construction.

A notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 by the Belapur ward office mandated that the illegal structures be removed. However, since it continued the Belapur office carried out a demolition drive and the building was demolished.

Apart from officials from the ward, 12 labourers, 1 gas cutter, and police from the encroachment department were deployed for the drive. The ward office warned to intensify similar action in days to come.

