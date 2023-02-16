Navi Mumbai: 29-year-old held for assaulting loco pilot, snatching his phone at Panvel station

Navi Mumbai: 29-year-held for assaulting loco pilot at Panvel station | File

The Panvel Railway Police arrested a 29-year-old thief who allegedly assaulted a railway loco pilot and snatched his mobile phone. The incident took place last Saturday night at Panvel railway station.

The arrested accused was identified as Ijaz Salim Shaikh (29).

According to police, the loco pilot identified as Anjani Kumar Bind (30), who has been admitted to a private hospital, was working as a Computer Operator in the Assistant Loco Pilot Office at Panvel Railway Station.

Sheikh snatched loco pilot's mobile and fled

At around 9 pm, while he was standing outside his office on platform number one while talking on his mobile phone, the accused Sheikh snatched his mobile and ran away.

When Bind tried to nab him he threw the mobile phone and also punched Bind's nose. Later, he picked up a stone lying there and hit him on the head.

Bind sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital. Later, the Railway Police and RPF personnel caught Ijaz who was trying to run away from the spot.