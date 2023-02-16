e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 29-year-old held for assaulting loco pilot, snatching his phone at Panvel station

Navi Mumbai: 29-year-old held for assaulting loco pilot, snatching his phone at Panvel station

The incident took place last Saturday night at Panvel railway station.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 29-year-held for assaulting loco pilot at Panvel station | File
Follow us on

The Panvel Railway Police arrested a 29-year-old thief who allegedly assaulted a railway loco pilot and snatched his mobile phone. The incident took place last Saturday night at Panvel railway station.

The arrested accused was identified as Ijaz Salim Shaikh (29).

According to police, the loco pilot identified as Anjani Kumar Bind (30), who has been admitted to a private hospital, was working as a Computer Operator in the Assistant Loco Pilot Office at Panvel Railway Station.

Sheikh snatched loco pilot's mobile and fled

At around 9 pm, while he was standing outside his office on platform number one while talking on his mobile phone, the accused Sheikh snatched his mobile and ran away.

When Bind tried to nab him he threw the mobile phone and also punched Bind's nose. Later, he picked up a stone lying there and hit him on the head.

Bind sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital. Later, the Railway Police and RPF personnel caught Ijaz who was trying to run away from the spot.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Body of Aurangabad woman found near jogging track in Vashi
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bullet train project: Supreme Court to hear Godrej & Boyce's plea against land acquisition on Feb 24

Bullet train project: Supreme Court to hear Godrej & Boyce's plea against land acquisition on Feb 24

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, friend attacked by 8 people for refusing to click selfie;...

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, friend attacked by 8 people for refusing to click selfie;...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC launches crackdown on unauthorized structures in Belapur

Navi Mumbai: NMMC launches crackdown on unauthorized structures in Belapur

Mumbai: Family seeks deeper probe into IIT Bombay student suicide; foul play suspected

Mumbai: Family seeks deeper probe into IIT Bombay student suicide; foul play suspected

Navi Mumbai: 29-year-old held for assaulting loco pilot, snatching his phone at Panvel station

Navi Mumbai: 29-year-old held for assaulting loco pilot, snatching his phone at Panvel station