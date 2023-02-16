Navi Mumbai: Body of Aurangabad woman found near jogging track in Vashi

Representative Image | File Photo

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death in Sanpada and her body was found near a jogging track at sector 30 in Vashi.

The body was noticed by civic cleaning workers on Wednesday morning. Police have registered a case of murder and started an investigation.

Police reached the spot after cleaning workers were informed over the phone about the incident. The police found a biscuit packet and an Aadhar card in her possession.

The woman was identified as Asha Borde, a native of Aurangabad.

The accused allegedly stabbed her in the chest and the police believe that the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation and are checking CCTV footage.

