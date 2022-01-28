Navi Mumbai: Covid deaths cross 2000 in NMMC, 34 deaths in January 2022 alone

With already 34 deaths in January, the number of deaths due to Covid infection under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has crossed 2000 marks. The number of deaths in January month so far is the highest in the last five months.

As per the data available with the civic Health Department, till January 27, a total of 2004 people have already died due to Covid infections in the city. By the end of 2021, a total of 1970 had lost their lives. “If the current wave of Covid is the third wave, we can say that a total of 34 people already died in this wave,” said a senior official from NMMC.

Of the total 2004 deaths reported in the city due to Covid, the majority of them were in the age group of 51 years to 70 years citizen. “A total of 1039 people between this age group had died which is maximum,” said the official.

The severity of waves one and two of Covid was almost similar except the Digha ward under the NMMC as only 84 people died since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the Belapur ward witnessed a total of 380 deaths followed by Nerul and Vashi ward with 296 and 283 deaths respectively.

According to officials from Health Department, the first wave saw the maximum deaths in the city. “A total of 1109 people had died in wave one of Covid while 868 deaths in the second wave,” informed the official.

The number of active cases of Covid under in the city is dropping continuously. Every day more people are getting discharged than new cases are being reported.

The number of active cases in the city had reached 17,603 on January 12 which was the maximum since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, at present, the number of active cases is 6518.

According to an official from the civic Health Department, people infected with Covid are getting cured in four to five days in most cases. “The requirement of oxygen is also under control,” added the official.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:16 PM IST