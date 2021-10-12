Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 doubling rate continues to show improvement

The doubling rate of COVID 19 cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) that had earlier come down to 80 days during the first week of April has increased now. As of October second week, the doubling rate under the NMMC area has reached 1,726 days. It was around 1,671 during mid-September.

Although the Ganpati festival ended long ago, there is no change in the number of COVID-19 cases per day, which is around 50 cases.

After the first wave of COVID-19, during February 2021, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases had reached 735 days after a drop in the number of new cases. But the number of new cases started increasing rapidly by the second week of March and continued to do so in April. During April, the number of active cases was more than 11,000 in the city and the doubling rate had come down to 80 days.

After a number of services stopped under mission 'Break the Chain' and people stopped stepping out of their homes for trivial reasons, the number of new cases started dropping.

At present, the number of active cases under the NMMC jurisdiction is 514 which is around six months low. As per data available with the civic body, the recovery rate under the NMMC is 97.72%. However, a total of 1,936 died which is around 1.79 percent of the total positive cases reported.

Meanwhile, under the 'Mission Kavach Kundal,' following the guidelines of the Government of Maharashtra, a special COVID-19 vaccination campaign was started on Monday. On the first day, a total of 1,335 citizens were vaccinated at 40 places in the municipal area. For this, 4 ambulances and 6 buses, that have been converted into ambulances are visiting 40 different spots every day to vaccinate the citizens.

The NMMC has so far vaccinated around 10,87,123 citizens above 18 years of age with the first dose and nearly 5,54,900 citizens have received both doses.

