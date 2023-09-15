Navi Mumbai: Coriander Prices Witness Surge Again After A Brief Respite

Representative Image | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: While most of the green vegetables including tomatoes have seen correction in prices, the price of coriander increased in the last week. A pair of coriander was available at Rs 30 to Rs 40 is now available at Rs 60. Traders say the drop in supply led to price rise.

Due to heavy rainfall in July, around 40 per cent of coriander crops were damaged and prices shot up. Following a dry August, comparatively July, the price of coriander had come down.

In the wholesale market, a pair of coriander was available from Rs. 20 to Rs. 30, while in the retail market, the same was commanding a price of Rs 40 to Rs. 60.

Now, with rainfall in growing areas, coriander prices have started increasing. In the current scenario, wholesale prices have surged to Rs. 20 to Rs. 30 per bunch, while retail prices have followed suit, ranging from Rs. 40 to Rs. 60 per bunch.

Coriander primarily originates from Nashik, Pune, Sangli, and Satara, with approximately 50 to 60 truckloads of coriander entering the APMC wholesale market on a daily basis. However, this supply has now dwindled to 40 to 50 truckloads, leading to a situation where demand is outstripping supply in Mumbai and its surrounding areas.