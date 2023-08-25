 Navi Mumbai: Minister Of Marketing Assures Redevelopment Of APMC Vashi
Navi Mumbai: Minister Of Marketing Assures Redevelopment Of APMC Vashi

During his visit to APMC, traders discussed various challenges and concerns faced by the MAPMC, including information about ongoing redevelopment projects.

Friday, August 25, 2023
Navi Mumbai: Abdul Sattar, the Minister of Marketing visited the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (MAPMC) in Vashi and held discussions with committee members and office bearers of various trade associations. During the meeting, Mumbai APMC Chairman Ashok Dak, Deputy Chairman Dhananjay Wadkar, former MLA Shashikant Shinde, Secretary Rajesh Bhusare, and representatives from various organisations were present.

Sattar highlighted MAPMC's significance in safeguarding the interests of farmers and emphasised that their concerns should be accorded top priority. Despite a decrease in income attributed to deregulation, Sattar urged the committee to propose strategies for income enhancement.

Maharashtra Minister Stresses On Swift Redevelopment

On the deteriorating condition of the MAPMC premises, Minister Sattar expressed the urgency of redevelopment. To address this concern, he announced that a government-level meeting would be convened shortly, inviting representatives from the MAPMC, traders, and Mathadi workers to collaborate and reach a final decision within the next 100 days. The Minister also stressed the importance of providing essential infrastructure within the MAPMC and encouraged the increased use of computer systems in its operations. During the discussions, Chairman Ashok Dak and former MLA Shashikant Shinde raised additional issues and concerns. To gain first hand insight, Minister Sattar conducted an inspection of the MAPMC premises, reinforcing the government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by MAPMC.

