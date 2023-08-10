 Navi Mumbai: Coriander Prices Drop After Increase In Supply
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Green Coriander | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: There is good news for homemakers as the price of coriander leaves has come down as the wholesale market receives a good supply. Now, the wholesale price of a bunch of coriander leaves is under Rs 10.

Good Supply

According to traders, there is a good supply in the last couple of days, and this has resulted in a drop in prices. Around a week ago, a bunch of coriander was available from Rs. 10 to Rs. 14.

Prices drop

Now, the same bunch of coriander is available from Rs. 5 to Rs. 6. The market receives coriander from Pune and Nashik. Early this week, on a single day, around 2,49,500 quintals of coriander arrived at the market. earlier, the supply was around 1.5 lakh quintals.

article-image
