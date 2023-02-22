e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai cops seize Gutkha worth ₹12 lahks; arrests tempo driver

During a regular checking on Mhape-Shilphata road on Sunday morning, the Turbhe-MIDC police intercepted the suspect vehicle around 7.30 am. The police found 30 sacks of saffron -laced Vimal Pan Masala and other gutkha.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai cops seize Gutkha worth ₹12 lahks; arrests tempo driver | representative image
Navi Mumbai: The Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a tempo driver for smuggling banned gutkha into the city and seized substance worth Rs 12 lakh. Gutkha is banned in Maharashtra and its sale, and possession are punishable.

Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police zone 1 said that the tempo was caught with Gutkha on Sunday morning on the Mhape-Shilphata road.

During a regular checking on Mhape-Shilphata road on Sunday morning, the Turbhe-MIDC police intercepted the suspect vehicle around 7.30 am. Assistant Police Inspector Prabhakar Shiurkar and his team found 30 sacks of saffron -laced Vimal Pan Masala and other gutkha.

When the police questioned the tempo driver about the stock of gutkha, he said that he was bringing the stock of gutkha from Khoni Phata in Taloja and taking it to Ghatkopar. The police then seized gutkha and registered a case against the driver of the tempo under the Food Safety Standards Act.

