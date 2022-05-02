Navi Mumbai cops ready to handle untoward incidents during Eid

Navi Mumbai police are fully prepared to handle any eventuality on the law and order front in view of the MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, said Suresh Mengde, DCP (Crime). He added that they will get additional force from the state to handle any untoward situation if it arises. However, he added Navi Mumbai is a peaceful city and people live in harmony.

Despite Navi Mumbai being a peaceful city, police do not want to take any chances with regard to law and order. “For the last 8 to 10 days, we are having meetings with different groups of Muslim community regarding the celebration of Eid and necessary precautions to be taken,” said Mengde, while talking to the media on Monday.

He added that ACPs and DCPs had held meetings with them.

In Navi Mumbai, at 119 places, the Eid prayers have been planned across the city. “We have around 1200 police personnel and we will also get additional force from the state,” said Mengde, adding that around 200 home guards are also available.

“Around 1000 police personnel will be on reserve and the leaves of police personnel have been put on hold for the moment,” said Mengde.

The police also held meetings with local units of all political parties. “All the police stations and chief of religious places were informed about the decibel limit. They all have to obey the existing rules,” said Mengde. He added that permission for using loudspeakers will be given as per the law.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:19 PM IST