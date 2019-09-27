Navi Mumbai cops arrest five in separate drug hauls

Mumbai: In a constant crackdown on drug hauls in Navi Mumbai, APMC police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 87.4 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 10.77 lakh. The arrested duo used to operate from a small shanty near Green Park Hotel in Vashi. In another drug haul at Vashi, police seized severals drugs worth Rs 4.25 lakh, arrested three people.

After the Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar ordered strict action against drug peddlers and initiated a crackdown, a network of police informers was activated to identify the accused in the drug peddling circuit. As a part of the anti-drug drive, police received a tip-off about two people selling marijuana in a shanty on Thursday. Acting on the information, police raided the shanty behind Green Park Hotel in Vashi and arrested two people- Dayavan Karale (29) and Surekha Sonkamble (28) and seized 8.9 kilograms of marijuana. During further investigation, the arrested duo led police to a godown where 78 kilograms of the drug was stored. In all, APMC police have recovered 87.4 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 10.77 lakh on Thursday.

In an earlier drug haul, on Wednesday, three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in Vashi, acting on a tip-off from Navi Mumbai police's Crime Branch. Police also recovered 70 grams of amphetamine (central nervous system stimulant), 4.5 kilograms of cannabis and 1.3 kgs of hemp (a strain of cannabis sativa plant), all valued at Rs 4.25 lakh, said police. The arrested accused were identified as-- Naseem Bano Abdul Gani Shaikh alias Lali (40), an autorickshaw driver Ejaz Alam Shaikh (19) and Saif Mehmood Shaikh (19). A case was registered at MIDC Turbhe police and they were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.