Navi Mumbai Congress leaders write to CIDCO; demand speed breakers at crucial junctions, repainting of existing ones

CIDCO Bhavan, Navi Mumbai | File

Kharghar unit of Congress party has written to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to install speed breakers in the node, especially at the important junctions to prevent accidents. The party also suggested the planning agency paint existing speed breakers and zebra crossings for better visibility.

While talking to the media, Mussadif Modak, chief of party's local unit said that poor visibility of speed breakers poses a risk to motorists as well as pedestrians; he said, "Motorists have to apply sudden break and the sudden jerk could cause accidents."

He said that on behalf of the residents, they have urged CIDCO officials to construct speed breakers at main intersections to slow down vehicles and repaint the existing ones.

“Some of the major areas where there is a need for speed breakers include Sector 35 Main road, intersections near Empyrean School to Proviso housing society, Ganesh Mandir Road from sector 35F till Bank of India Sector 35D and Opposite Tharwani Riviera (T Junction Sector 351) Jail Road. The officials have assured us that the work will be done next month after the monsoon,” he added.