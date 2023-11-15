Navi Mumbai Commissioner Launches 'Chancerigraphy' by Calligraphy Maestro Achyut Palav

Navi Mumbai Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar Launches 'Chancerigraphy' by Calligraphy Maestro Achyut Palav | Amit Srivastava

Rajesh Narvekar, Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), expressed his admiration for the artistry of calligrapher Achyut Palav during the 'Akshar Diwali' program at Belapur Railway Station Commercial Complex (BRSCC). Acknowledging Palav's unique ability to convey feelings 'between the lines,' Commissioner Narvekar shared his childhood fascination with calligraphy, driven by a love for well-crafted handwriting.

Despite a busy schedule, Narvekar expressed joy at the opportunity to unveil Achyut Palav's latest book, 'Chancerigraphy,' a testament to the enduring allure of calligraphy.

The release ceremony, hosted by NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, unfolded under the joint efforts of BRSCC and Achyut Palav School of Calligraphy. Notable figures present at the event included Calligrapher Achyut Palav, Director of BRSCC Bhargava, Head of Urja Prakashan Shraddha Palav, and Complex Officer Vaibhav Mahajan.

Achyut Palav reminisced his journey from a childhood interest in writing to becoming a seasoned calligrapher, emphasizing the dedication required to elevate calligraphy to an esteemed art form. He expressed satisfaction in promoting the significance of Devanagari and the uniqueness of Modi script, highlighting the instructional nature of 'Chanceryography.' The book guides readers in learning the Chancery style, offering insights into proper posture, paper handling, and pen grip during writing. Palav envisioned 'Chanceryography' as a Diwali gift, inspiring parents to encourage their children to enhance their handwriting.

Bhargava, director of BRSCCL, lauded the privilege of hosting a publication by a globally recognized calligrapher like Achyut Palav in the commercial complex. He commended artists like Palav for breathing life into new concepts.

In keeping with his commitment to Navi Mumbai, Achyut Palav contributed to the city's mural project for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, infusing calligraphy into the artwork. The poems adorned with Palav's captivating letters became a visual treat, enticing viewers to delve into their content. The program's coordination by Mahendra Konde added vibrancy to the occasion.

As a special demonstration, 15 calligraphy students from Achyut Palav School of Calligraphy crafted a 10 ft x 10 ft Rangoli, spelling out the message 'Shubh Diwali' in 15 languages. In a moment of artistic brilliance, Achyut Palav painted the greeting message 'Rang Diwali Akshar Diwali' in the Rangoli before the commissioner, further showcasing the magic of calligraphy.

