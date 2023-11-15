Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik Warns Of 'Pen Down Protest' Over Various Civic Issues In City

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik | X

Despite the presence of Morbe Dam, Navi Mumbai city continues to grapple with a severe water shortage. To address these challenges, Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik has adopted a proactive approach and held a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar last week. MLA Naik stressed the urgency of resolving various pending problems, particularly the water scarcity issue. Simultaneously, he also discussed numerous civic issues that remain unresolved.

MLA Naik warns pen down protest

MLA Naik warned that unless these issues, including the water problem, are swiftly solved, there will be a collective protest, Pen down, leading to a halt in the operations of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Residents in the city complain about water problems

Residents are increasingly concerned about disruptions in water supply and low water pressure, with some areas receiving water only once a week. Only half of Navi Mumbai's water supply originates from Barvi Dam. Incidents of water theft are also on the rise. MLA Naik criticized the perceived lack of seriousness from the municipal administration and cautioned that if water supply issues are rectified within the next fifteen days, the municipality's operations will avoid a halt soon.

MLA Naik demands enquiry against officials

Expressing frustration, MLA Naik pointed out that certain self-serving and corrupt officials neglect their responsibilities towards the public. He alleged that due to the influence of elements engaged in blackmail, essential projects are delayed significantly. MLA Naik accused these officials of misleading the commissioners and called for an inquiry, demanding strict action against those responsible for such negligence. Former MP Sanjeev Naik and former corporators and office bearers joined Naik during this critical discussion.

