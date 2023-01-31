Navi Mumbai: Civic chief felicitates sanitation workers |

Navi Mumbai: Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) felicitated some of the sanitation workers for their tireless efforts in keeping the city clean on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.

Eight female sanitation workers who clean public and community toilets in eight wards and eight cleaners of the state-of-the-art sewage treatment centre were felicitated by the civic chief.

NMMC chief spoke on cleanliness initiatives in city

"NMMC has always tried to bring innovation in sanitation work and has given special emphasis on public participation. For this purpose, a quarterly cleanliness competition is being conducted in order to have better cleanliness at the ward level and large scale activities are being implemented through public participation," said Narvekar.

As part of this competition, the Belapur ward was also honored by the civic chief. Narvekar also encouraged the concept of Dry Waste Bank Initiative and felicitated students for their best performance.

