Navi Mumbai: KDAH launches one of world's most advanced robotic-arm for joint surgeries

Navi Mumbai: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai announced the clinical launch of its first ever robotic-arm assisted surgical system, Stryker Mako, one of the most advanced ortho-robotic technologies in the world for joint replacement surgery.

The first two cases using the new robotic system were successfully performed by Dr. Subhash Dhiware, Consultant, Orthopedics, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai with his team.

With this clinical launch, the aims to perform over 80% of knee and joint surgeries using the world-class Stryker Mako robotic-armassisted surgical system.

5L procedures using the tech worldwide

Kokilaben Hospital, Navi Mumbai is the first in Navi Mumbai to have the Mako robotic systems, the most advanced technology for joint replacement. Having been proven in over 500,000 procedures across the world, the power of Mako SmartRobotics is now in Navi Mumbai with the advanced technology combining 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and insightful data analytics into one platform to deliver multiple benefits to the patient.

The Centre for Bone and Joint at Kokilaben Hospital, Navi Mumbai is dedicated to the correction, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of skeletal abnormalities in patients of all ages. This includes joint, bone, ligament, muscle, tendon, skin, and nerve diseases. The department is equipped with high-end infrastructure and provides advanced orthopaedic treatment and techniques to treat shoulder, foot, hand, knee, hip, spine and sports traumas.

