Navi Mumbai: Civic Body Organises Climate Change Awareness Program In Panvel School |

Navi Mumbai: On behalf of the Municipal Corporation under the "Majhi Vasundhara" initiative, guided by Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, a climate change awareness program took place at New Horizon Public School in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on November 4th.

The escalating impacts of climate change on our environment are becoming increasingly evident. In alignment with the directives of Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, Deputy Commissioner of the Environment Department, this program was conducted under "Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0" with the primary goal of educating school students about these adverse effects.

Details On The Event

During the event, students were enlightened about the significance of tree planting, eco-friendly celebrations, energy conservation, and strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change. They were also made aware of the detrimental effects of plastic usage. To mark this occasion, the students pledged to protect 'Mazi Vasundhara' (Our Earth).

The event witnessed the presence of Principal Amita Dutta, Vice Principal Pushpa Memon, Vice Principal of the Primary School Suparna Chattopadhyay, Head of the Art Department Supriya Kumbhar, and a multitude of students.

