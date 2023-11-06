Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches 'Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali' Campaign, Encourages Public Participation

Commissioner Narvekar urged sanitation workers to use masks while carrying out their duties. |

Navi Mumbai's reputation as a city dedicated to cleanliness and beautification is reinforced through continuous efforts. As the country's most significant festival, Diwali, approaches, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, and Director of Swachh Bharat Mission, Rupa Mishra, has directed the implementation of a new campaign called 'Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali' during the Diwali season in a national-level web conversation.

Under the guidance of Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated various activities in preparation for Diwali, following the received instructions.

Direct action in ensuring cleanliness

During the 'Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali' campaign, the emphasis has been on the vital role of direct action in ensuring cleanliness, particularly by caring for the health of sanitation workers and providing them with masks. Commissioner Narvekar urged sanitation workers to use masks while carrying out their duties. The event was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department and Nodal Officer for Swachh Bharat Mission, Dr. Babasaheb Rajle, Medical Health Officer Dr. Prashant Jawade, Medical Officer Dr. Ajay Gade, and other officials. Masks are being distributed to all sweepers.

'Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali' campaign

In line with government instructions, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is implementing various activities through public participation under the 'Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali' campaign. These activities include a Diwali signature campaign, raising public awareness about the plastic ban and promoting the use of alternative cloth bags, and advocating for the use of eco-friendly local products. These initiatives have been carried out under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, and citizens are encouraged to participate and contribute to the city's cleanliness while keeping in mind the Indian tradition that 'Cleanliness is Lakshmi.'

Additionally, citizens are encouraged to bring unwanted items from their homes during Diwali cleaning to the '3 R' centers established at 92 locations by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. This way, these items can be made available to those in need and contribute to a happier Diwali. This initiative has been launched under the leadership of Rajesh Narvekar.

