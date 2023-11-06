Mumbai Masala: Cafes Below JJ Flyover? You Must Be Joking | Pixabay

Whoever has suggested to the BMC to have openair cafes below JJ flyover should have his head examined. The proposed cafes will only add to the problems of the horrendously congested area. Some time ago lakhs of rupees were spent in beautifying the space below the long flyover with plants by the BMC. After that everybody forgot about the plants and they withered away. Wonder what the activists of the area are doing. Such neglect is nothing short of criminal.

Lunch with a Marathi director

Najraj Manjule, the director of the superhit Marathi film Sairat, which raked in more than Rs100 crore, dropped in at The Free Press Journal office the other day along with a few members of his team. And guess where they decided to go for lunch? Pratap Lunch Home on Janmabhoomi Marg. This popular eatery is known basically for its Mangalorean seafood. Its prawns gassi with steam rice, fish puli munchi, surmai masala are justly famous. The prices are rather on the higher side, but then quality never comes cheap, hai na?

Its getting hot in here...

Its November and you feel its May: The weather is so hot. Its almost as if your skin is being singed. Little wonder electricity consumption is shooting up with everyone turning on their air-cons. I wont be surprised if this situation continues into December. Feel most sorry for the 'haath gadiwallahs' who have to lug heavy loads through the lanes of Bhendi Bazaar and other such areas with the sun beating down on them... wish drinking water arrangements are made for them by some NGO.

A man of the people

Gopal Shetty was another guest at the FPJ. He is now an MP but he hasnt forgotten his humble roots. He was earlier an MLA from Borivali where he carried on the legacy of Ram Naik. A man of the masses, he speaks Marathi and Gujarati fluently. Unknown people send him invitation cards for weddings and he takes time out of his busy schedule to attend them. In fact, when he went for a wedding reception the host was so surprised that he asked him, “So you have come?” much to the embarrassment of Mr Shetty! You dont need an appointment to meet him. Wont be in the least surprised if he is reelected to the Lok Sabha yet again.

Tailpiece

The board outside a tailoring shop at Sewri reads 'Ladies Specialist'. Wonder what the bloke is trying to convey.

(Compiled By: S Balakrishnan)

