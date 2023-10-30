Mumbai Masala: The Civic Official Making A Difference | Representational Photo

The Civic Official Making A Difference

Joint Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Chore is easily one of the most affable civic officials. He is easily accessible to citizens and is able to solve their problem over a phone call to the ward officer concerned. He is an asset to civic chief Iqbal Chahal, who has a huge administrative load on him in the absence of the statutory committees. Incidentally do Mumbaikars miss their corporator? Not really, considering the fact that many of them are bothered only about themselves and not their voters. There was a time when the city had genuine social workers doubling up as corporators. The names of Datta Nalawade, RC Anklesaria, Rustam Tirandaz and RT Kadam come to mind.

New Irani restaurant mixing pav with politics

There was lot of excitement when it was learnt that a brand new Irani restaurant had opened. At a time when Irani restaurants are fading into oblivion here, someone has opened a new one. The joint is called Cafe Irani Chaii. Its located near the Chhagan Mitha petrol pump in Chembur. Went for a breakfast of masala omelette, brun maska and black tea. Honestly, it was disappointing... nowhere near what you get at Koolars in Matunga or B Merwan at Grant Road or Kayanis at Dhobi Talao. The worst part is that they give a 10% discount only to foreigners and 22% on the anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Iran! Someone should tell the owner not to mix pav with politics.

A Singham in the making

A film on the life of Mumbais Additional Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Sharma, titled 12th Fail, was released recently. Its simply a must watch. Vidhu Vinod Chopra has made a very inspiring movie. Coming from a poor background, Sharma did all kinds of odd jobs just to afford two meals a day. He was inspired by the likes of Abraham Lincoln. The fire in his belly made him clear the UPSC exam. He is steadily gaining popularity as a Singham in the making.

Tailpiece

There was this SM post that said kids feel the safest with the Pakistan cricket team... because it does not beat anyone!

(Compiled by: S Balakrishnan)

