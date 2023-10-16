Mumbai Masala: Cricket Is On. So Is The Betting |

The cricket season is on and so is the betting season. Heavy betting is taking place in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Unlike in the past, everything is online. Earlier you had to call the bookie over the phone and lay your bet. Now a simple WhatsApp message does the job. Money is transferred through GPay or other digital payment modes. It’s all so very smooth and professional. Hundreds of crores change hands. Betting peaked on Saturday during the India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad. The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a handful of bookies recently. But that has hardly made a dent. As many as 18 betting apps are available for people to lay their bets. The payout is instant, which is what makes these apps attractive. After the vicious controversies of the past, a clean up has taken place as a result of which there is less match fixing now.

An Old Favourite Continues To Shine

In the past, Sun n Sand was the only star hotel in the suburbs. It was a favourite with Bollywood stars and the well-heeled. Now there is a rash of them. Next to Sun n Sand came Holiday Inn, which is now Novotel, The Leela, Trident, Sofitel, The Lalit, JW Marriot, ITC Maratha, Grand Hyatt, Taj Santa Cruz, et al. Recently The Taj added a luxury hotel, The Trees, at Vikhroli in the Godrej complex by the Eastern Express Highway. But the Sun n Sand had held on to its position. It continues to be a favourite with not only old timers who visit for nostalgia, but also with the young generation. Its USP is the food, which is simply outstanding. Even a simple dish like black dal is greatly yummy... streets ahead of the stuff served in “authentic” Punju joints. The Chinese green salad soaked in white garlic sauce is another dish to go for. For that matter the chocolate brownie with hot sauce is simply out of this world. BTW, Four Seasons at Worli serves some superb south Indian items. Its dal vada and curd rice is just the way the ‘mamis’ make ‘em.

Danger To Life And Limb

A open manhole on the road near Maratha Mandir theatre, Mumbai Central. | Salman Ansari

More Power To Dr Pundole

Noted gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pundole, who was involved in a horrendous car accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway last September, has resumed her medical practice. She had suffered multiple fractures and her life was hanging by a thread. But she has fought back valiantly and is back on her feet serving people. She shot into prominence some years ago, when she single-handedly started a campaign against the illegal felling of trees. She used to drive around the city with a camera and shoot pictures of trees which have been cut, mostly by hoarding contractors who did not want the trees to obstruct the view of the advertisements. She then used to send the photographs to the civic authorities, who did zilch to stop the menace. Undeterred, Dr Pundole initiated a public interest litigation in Bombay High Court and after a protracted battle got several favourable orders. If only we had more such daring activists like Dr Pundole, Mumbai would have had more greenery.

Dogs Too Have A Sense Of Humour

I t is said that laughter is the best medicine – and looks like the city’s canines believe in this too. We’ve heard stories about faithful dogs who comfort their humans when in trouble, who alert them to fires and other disasters, and even mourn after their passing, sitting woefully by their graves. Well, these four-footed friends can also enjoy a joke or two, apparently. We observed a group of Laughter Club members at Nariman Point breaking out into peals of mirth, which is supposed to be good for health. By now we human residents of the city are used to these abrupt bouts of jocularity. But a small pack of street dogs who hang around the area took a close look at this activity — and started barking! Whether this was in solidarity with the humorists, or in alarm, we can only speculate. It didn’t make any difference to the Laughter Club members, who possibly are used to having the canines join in the fun. Overall a healthy time for everyone. (Amit Arora)

Tailpiece

At a time when efforts are being made to whip up anti-Gujarati sentiments in the city, it is refreshing to note that Mr Madhav Tambe, who owns the iconic Aaram Maharashtrian restaurant in Capitol cinema building opp CST, is learning Kannada in his ripe old age!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

