Mumbai Masala: A Highway To Seafood Heaven

Highway Gomantak is the place where you go if you need a decent seafood meal. Over the years, it has satisfied the taste buds of thousands of people looking for value for money. The location is a bit of a problem though. It is on the narrow service road which runs along the Western Express Highway closer to the MHADA office. The ambience is very simple. You start by sipping the delightful 'solkadhi' which is made of 'kokum' juice. You let the mildly tangy concoction wet your throat and stomach, preparing them for delectable seafood. There is 'rawas', 'pamplet', 'mandeli', 'jinga', 'mori', 'kolambi', etc fried or in 'masala' or 'sukka' forms. You can have them with large 'tandlachi' or 'jawarachi' bhakris served hot in a stainless steel thalis. Vegetarian options are limited, but then you don't go to the Himalayas and complain of the cold.

Seeking Blessings Of Goddess

Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Durga "Sakinakachi Jagdamba" to a puja pandal ahead of the Navratri festival, from Parel workshop in Mumbai | Salman Ansari

Ward A Stands For BMC’s Apathy

One would expect that ‘A’ ward, which includes Mantralaya, CSMT, the stock exchange, the High Court, Nariman Point, headquarters of several banks and business houses, etc would be the BMC's bestmanaged ward. However, it's without an assistant commissioner for the past three years. Most of the footpaths are broken, hawkers have taken over the pavements and roads, and there is filth all over. The fact that the local MLA, Rahul Narvekar, is the Speaker of the legislative assembly has made no difference to the BMC. Lakhs of office-goers pour into this ward from the rest of the metropolis daily, but the civic body continues to be supremely nonchalant.

Navratri Fervour Beats The Heat

The October heat is in full play, making you think it's peak summer. You feel excessively thirsty and any amount of Coke, Pepsi, kala khatta, lassi or chaas cannot help you. Despite this, Mumbaikars are busying themselves to welcome Navratri. To be honest our 'Navratri' celebrations are nowhere near the ones in Kolkata, where the entire city is agog with excitement. But then Gujjus of Mumbai make up for it with some vigorous dancing of garba in traditional dresses. The weight lost in all night dancing is more than made up by devouring pav bhaji with lots of Amul butter floating in it. But then you can’t keep our Gujju ‘bhais’ and ‘bens away from good food for long.

Tailpiece

A warning is written on the wall of Shashi Nivas in Sion against parking, saying that the tyres would be punctured. Most people laugh it off because of the hilarious spellings.

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)