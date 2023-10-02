Mumbai Masala: City Police Deserve A Round Of Applause

Mumbai Police | PTI

Mumbai Police deserves kudos for providing superlative bandobast for Ganesh Visarjan year after year. Lakhs of people are out on the streets, often under pouring rain. The visarjan spots are terribly overcrowded. Yet everything goes on seamlessly. Wonder if the police in any other country is entrusted with such a humongous task. Surely commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and his force deserve a big round of applause from all Mumbaikars.

Quintessential North Indian Snack

Chole bhature is a quintessential North Indian snack. Deep fried and heavy on the stomach, you have it with a pickle made of carrot and raw mango in mustard oil. It’s a meal in itself. Cream Centre opposite Girgaum Chowpatty continues to serve the best chole bhatures. The bhaturas are large and fluffy items made of maida. If you are digging into a plate then you should not watch your calories or cholesterol. Fort Central Hotel on Cawasji Patel Street in Fort was another place where the chole bhatures were good. Unfortunately, the place shut one day most inexplicably. Most recently Kalpana Punjabi restaurant opposite GPO vanished because the building is going in for redevelopment. The fare was decent and the prices pocketfriendly. It was a favourite with those who couldn’t afford Sher-e-Punjab next door.

RAISING AWARENESS

Transgenders and students from various colleges at a rally to create awareness about the illeffects of alcohol, tobacco and drugs. | SALMAN ANSARI FPJ

Keeping It Down This Festive Season

It is not surprising that decibel levels during the just-concluded Ganesh festival were down this year. Since activist Sumaira Abdulali, who goes around the city with a decibel meter, is saying so it must be true. The reason for this may be because of greater awareness about environmental issues. The number of eco-friendly Ganpatis is also on the increase. Which is all a good thing to happen. Hope noise pollution caused by the blaring of horns and loudspeakers of mosques are also brought down.

Tailpiece

The BMC recently issued an appeal to citizens not to dance on bridges... It is now facing the music.

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

