Navi Mumbai civic agency to hold sports event after a two year hiatus

After a gap of two years, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold district-level sports competitions and events. The event could not be held due to the pandemic. However, with no restrictions, the civic body decided to hold the event. The event will be held from November 14.

A senior official from the Sports and Cultural Department of NMMC said, “The sports-related events were put on hold during the COVID. We are now set to resume it and host a district-level sports competition from November 14.” He added that the event will take place over one and a half months.

The event will involve the participation of private schools, as well as NMMC schools and around Rs 10 lakh will be made available to host these games.

The district-level competition will be held under the guidelines of the Maharashtra government. There will be financial contributions from schools too. A total of 51 games will be played at this district-level competition.