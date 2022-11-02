Navi Mumbai: CIDCO raises concerns over the proposed plot reservation under the NMMC DP

CIDCO has raised objections regarding the proposed reservation on the CIDCO plot in relation to the NMMC development plan. | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO has raised objections regarding the proposed reservation on the CIDCO plot in relation to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) development plan. The NMMC received a total of 15,261 suggestions and objections for the draft development plan of the city which has been published by NMMC under Section 26 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 on 10 August 2022.

The deadline for filing the said notice and objection was 31 October 2022. It is also advised to exclude some reservations. While most of these suggestions and objections are common regarding social facilities required over the period in the city, some reservations have been accepted by CIDCO.

Apart from this, there are suggestions in the form of proposing reservations in the development plan for hawkers, slum dwellers and rickshaw/taxi stands. In addition, the civic body received suggestions from the citizens affected by the proposed roads in the development plan.

The matter is welcome for the NMMC and definite efforts will be made on behalf of the corporation to resolve the objections, suggestions and issues reported by the CIDCO and all-out efforts will be made to get the necessary plots from the CIDCO for the future of the people of Navi Mumbai.