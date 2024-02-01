Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Issue Pending OCs, NOCs To 1000 Housing Societies

CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai | File

Over 1000 housing societies and 10,000 plus homeowners can now heave a sigh of relief! Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to issue all pending occupancy certificates, conveyance and society formation NOCs to ready constructed buildings as well as allow transfer of flats in Navi Mumbai after delinking the same from recovery of surplus amount.

Accordingly, CIDCO has announced a new Abhay Yojana for such buildings. Shinde has appealed to home owners and developers to take advantage of it.

Maveja and ALP pending flats get transfer permit from govt

The government has allowed transfer of flats pending for Maveja (compensation to farmers) and ALP (additional lease premium) in the Navi Mumbai area. “Recovery of Maveja/ALP will no longer be linked to the issuance of occupancy certificates, conveyance NOCs or transfer of flats,” according to a state government press note.

The press note further added that for projects that could not be developed within the prescribed construction period, it has been decided to give a 50% amnesty on the amount of Maveja and ALP payable till March 31, 2023. “Abhay Yojana will be implemented for the same,” it said.

Welcoming the move, CREDAI-MCHI president Domnic Romell said, “This was a long pending demand of developers from Navi Mumbai. They had approached CREDAI-MCHI to intervene for a resolution because it was impacting the housing industry. Accordingly, we engaged with the government on this and a committee under Sanjay Kumar (retired chief secretary) was appointed to look into it. We are thankful to the government for resolving the issue at the earliest.”

Many stalled projects yet to receive clearances

According to Raajesh Prajapati, chairman (PR), CREDAI-MCHI, numerous stalled projects are poised to receive the necessary clearances, thanks to these proactive measures. A policy decision has also been taken regarding the change in the calculation method for Maveja. A strategy has been devised to regularise all such buildings where more than one flat has been constructed on a small bungalow/row house plot. There is also a demand to extend the deadline beyond March 31, 2024. The government is positive about extending the schemes.

CREDAI MCHI is an apex body representing 1800 plus real estate developers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.