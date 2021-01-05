Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to appoint Maha Metro for implementing balance works of Metro Line 1

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to appoint Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) for the implementation of balance works of Navi Mumbai Metro line 1 admeasuring 11.1 km on Deposit Terms. The earlier contractor was reportedly terminated due to slow progress in execution.

The trial run of the Metro was conducted in September 2019, and it was flagged off by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the project could not be commissioned even after a year. The project has been delayed for several years now.

A press statement issued by the CIDCO stated that it is developing Navi Mumbai Metro to make the public transport system more efficient. “Trial run of line 1 was conducted successfully on 1st September 2019.

A thorough study was conducted by CIDCO on Navi Mumbai transport system, to analyze various issues and complexities in it. It comprises electrical, IT, civil and mechanical engineering, communications and signalling,” stated the press release.

According to CIDCO official, due to pandemic and some technical issues, the development work of 1 to 6 stations out of total of 11 stations from line 1 could not be completed at the expected speed.

Therefore, to complete the balance works of the above line at the earliest and to create an economic source for the project, CIDCO has come to a decision of appointing Maha Metro for the implementation of balance works of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1.

Maha Metro has work experience of recently executed Nagpur Metro phase 1 as well as the construction, development, and Operations.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, “We shall also focus on financing the project, financial discipline, land monetization along the corridor, enhancing non-fare-box revenues, and last-mile connectivity. We remain committed to our cause of Transit Oriented Development.”

The CIDCO believes that the appointment will speed up the project and the services will be available for the public soon.