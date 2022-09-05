Navi Mumbai: CIDCO simplifies house allotment for journalists

CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai | Photo: File

Journalists looking to buy a house constructed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) do not need to obtain an eligibility certificate. The CIDCO will check the eligibility if applicants are allotted houses in the lottery draw.

The journalists who wished to buy CIDCO flats, earlier, had to avail an eligibility certificate from the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) but it was a time extensive process thus delaying allotment of apartments.

The decision has facilitated the journalists to get an apartment in CIDCO's housing scheme more easily and will also help them fulfill their dream of a rightful house.

"Under the guidance of the Government, CIDCO has decided to relax the condition of eligibility, to make it easy for the journalists who play a valuable role as the fourth pillar of democracy to get an apartment in CIDCO's housing scheme," said Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Shinde said that the relaxation was a gesture of gratitude to journalists who "work as an important link between the society and the government".

Journalists from the city had been complaining to the planning authority regarding difficulties in getting the eligibility certificate from DGIPR.

"CIDCO has always honored and supported activities related to journalism. This time also, under the guidance of the state government, CIDCO has relaxed the condition of eligibility, so that the journalists can get an apartment under the CIDCO housing scheme more easily," Sanjay Mukherjee, Managing Director, CIDCO.

CIDCO consistently provides affordable housing to citizens through their schemes; tenements are reserved for journalists along with various other categories.