Navi Mumbai: CIDCO launches housing scheme in Ulwe node; over 7000 homes made available

CIDCO Bhavan, Navi Mumbai | File

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) launched a housing scheme for the economically weaker section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) in the newly developed node Ulwe. These houses are constructed under Prime Minister Awas Yojana and they are based on Transit Oriented Development.

Ulwe node has emerged as one the most sought-after nodes in Navi Mumbai and of late, property prices have seen a sharp rise. The node is well connected with the sub-urban trains with the Nerul and Belapur nodes of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The National Highway Authority of India constructed a 10-lane road connecting both Belapur and Panvel.

Eknath Shinde, chief minister of Maharashtra himself made the announcement through social media on the morning of Diwali.

A total of 7849 houses are available for EWS and LIG in the newly developed node Ulwe. According to CIDCO, the mass housing is based on Transit Oriented Development and they are located near Bamandongri and Kharkopar railway stations.

“It is a walkable distance from Bamandongri and Kharkopar railway stations of the Nerul/Belapur-Uran corridor of the Central Railway. CIDCO is also constructing a coastal road connecting with JNPT and Nerul jetty as well as the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport and MTHL.

The online registration for this scheme will start on October 25 and conclude on December 22. Submission of forms will begin on October 28 and conclude on December 23 this year, the officials said.

Similarly, the payment of EMD is from October 28 to December 23, 2022. The lottery of the scheme will happen on January 19, 2023.