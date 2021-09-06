Navi Mumbai: CIDCO grants one month extension to COVID-19 frontline workers, uniformed personnel to apply for special housing scheme

Considering the request of citizens for giving extension to a special housing scheme for COVID-19 frontline workers and uniformed personnel, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to provide an extension of one month. Now, eligible applications can apply for houses under the scheme till October 7, 2021.

Similarly, the dates for payment of earnest money deposit, charges, and draw will also be extended.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, “One month extension has been given for the application in this scheme responding to the requests received from various COVID-19 frontline workers and uniformed personnel as adequate time is required to acquire necessary documents. This decision has been taken to enable maximum COVID workers and uniformed personnel to apply for this scheme and fulfill their dream of owning a house.”

He added: “The entire world is suffering from COVID-19 crisis. But even in such adverse situations, doctors, nurses, medical personnel, police, sanitation workers and personnel from other emergency services continue to serve people, putting their life at stake. Their service prevented the huge loss of lives and enabled the availability of necessary emergency services for citizens. Thus, in order to express gratitude for their deeds, CIDCO had launched a special housing scheme on August 15, 2021, for fulfilling their housing dreams under the guidance of the state government.”

The scheme comprises 4,488 tenements located in Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli and Dronagiri nodes. Among these tenements, 1088 tenements are developed for the Economically Weaker Section under the PMAY scheme and the remaining 3,400 tenements are developed for the general category. Moreover, as per the statutory provisions, some tenements are reserved for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, VJNT and disabled categories.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:40 PM IST