Navi Mumbai: CIDCO decides fare of Metro line 1 phase 1, starts at Rs 10

The Navi Mumbai Metro is inching towards reality as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided the fares of line 1 of the first phase. The fare of Metro line 1 of Phase 1 starts at Rs 10 and the planning agency claims that this fare is lower than the fare of air-conditioned buses of NMMT for the same distance.

As per the decision, commuters will have to shell out Rs 10 for a distance up to 2 km. Similarly, from 2 to 4 km, the fare will be Rs 15. For every 2 km, there is a rise of Rs 5 in the fare. However, beyond 10 km, the fare will be Rs 40.

Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai consists of 11 stoppages covering a distance of 11.1 km from Belapur to Pendhar (near Taloja). However, out of 11 stations under phase one of Navi Mumbai Metro, CIDCO has planned to start commercial services in five stations from Taloja end. After starting the services, commuters can use between Central Park in Kharghar to Pendhar in Taloja which is around 5.14 km.

Navi Mumbai Metro has already received a Speed Certificate for metro line 1 of phase 1 from the Research Design and Standard Organization (RDSO), Lucknow. Now, CIDCO through MahaMetro has moved to the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) for further approval. The RDSO had conducted the oscillation trial of Navi Mumbai metro on the first and second week of September.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman, and managing director tweeted the fare on Wednesday morning updating the development. He also wrote that they are waiting for CRMS inspection and approval for commercial operation of line 1 of Phase 1.

The Navi Mumbai Metro which was delayed due to multiple reasons is now moving ahead to become a reality for residents.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: 5000 EWS and LIG homes by CIDCO in New Year

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 07:36 PM IST