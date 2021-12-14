Navi Mumbai: 5000 EWS and LIG homes by CIDCO in New Year

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will come up with a new housing scheme consisting of 5000 houses at the beginning of 2022. These affordable houses will cater to especially the economically weaker section (EWS) and low-income group (LIG) of the city.

According to an official from CIDCO, these affordable segment houses will be available at Ghansoli, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Taloja, and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde, Minister of Urban Development and Guardian minister of Thane district also tweeted about the plan. In his tweet, Shinde stated that CIDCO will welcome citizens with 5000 houses in New Year and the process of holding a lottery will begin in January 2022.

At present, CIDCO has been constructing houses in several nodes including Vashi, Sanpada, Kharghar, Taloja, Dronagiri, Ulwe and Kalamboli. A senior CIDCO official confirmed that a new housing scheme in New Year is in the offing and these houses will be EWS and LIG category. “The size of houses and amenities in the upcoming scheme will available by next year,” said the official.

CIDCO has planned to make available 90,000 houses in Navi Mumbai through its mega housing scheme which will a part of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the central government scheme that is aimed at providing 'housing for all' by 2022. Of the total, 90,000 houses, 53,000 will be constructed under EWS and 47,000 in the LIG category.

Earlier, CIDCO had launched a special housing scheme for COVID warriors and uniformed personnel on August 15, 2021, that comprises 4,488 houses in five nodes of Navi Mumbai such as Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli and Dronagiri. Among these houses, 1088 houses are developed for EWS under the PMAY scheme and the remaining 3,400 houses are developed for the General category.

Even the possession of housing scheme of 2018-19 was started off and many successful winners in the lottery got possession in Kalamboli and other nodes.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 06:59 PM IST