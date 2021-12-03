Navi Mumbai: CIDCO retains blanket NOCs in R&R of NMIA, development permission speeds up

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has managed to get an extension of blanket NOCs from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) regarding permission heights for the building to be constructed in the rehabilitation area of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Now, CIDCO can give heights permission for building in selected areas of Vadghar, Vahal, and Pushpak Nagar. The decision is likely to benefit PAPs as they have been allotted land in these rehabilitation areas.

CIDCO had obtained a blanket NOC from AAI regarding permissible heights for the building in the rehabilitation area (R&R) in the year 2015. The validity of said NOC lapsed in 2020.'

Therefore, the applicants seeking development permissions and occupancy certificates have to approach individually to Airport Authority of India for getting these NOCs.

In order to mitigate the issue, the management of CIDCO pursued AAI and succeeded in getting an extension of the validity.

According to CIDCO, five out of the six blankets NOCs have been are extended till January to March 2024. Now, CIDCO can give the height permission for building in sector 1 in Vadghar, Sector 24, 24, and 25 A in Vahal and Pushpak Nagar.

“Efforts are being taken to extend the validity of the remaining NOCs for the R-1 to R-5 in Vadghar 1 area,” said an official from CIDCO.

Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, “In view of CIDCO's continuous efforts and understanding of the problems of the project-affected people, NOCs were revalidated by AAI for 5 out of 6 pockets. This important decision will accelerate the development of the airport rehabilitation and resettlement area."

After the extension was granted, during October-November 2021, CIDCO granted seven development permissions and issued 34 Occupancy Certificates in R&R pockets.

As per the notification of UDD in GoM No, the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPRs) are applicable for the CIDCO area.

The request of VC&MD, CIDCO, to permit row housing and semi-detached type development in the plots having area up to 450 Sq.M. in R&R pockets per erstwhile Regulations of CIDCO was considered by the UDD in GoM.

Thereby, the plots allotted to PAPs in R&R pockets having an area up to 450 Sq.M. can be developed in semidetached and row house type pattern, with permissible FSI of 1.5, within the height of 13m (excluding the height of STILT floors for parking).

Also, the proposals wherein NOC for additional FSI as per UDCPRs has been issued by the Estate Department of CIDCO are permitted to be developed with higher FSI.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 07:58 PM IST