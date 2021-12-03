Mumbai: Traffic curbs to be in place around Chaitya Bhoomi for Mahaparinirvan Din

As thousands of followers are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi at Dadar in central Mumbai on Dr B R Ambedkar's death anniversary (Mahaparinirvan Din) on December 6, the city police have decided to put in place traffic restrictions and diversions from Saturday, an official said.

According to police, people will start arriving in the city to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar from Saturday onwards and most of them are likely to stay here till Tuesday.

"In view of the large-scale congregation around Chaitya Bhoomi, the traffic movement will be diverted to the adjoining roads. For ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, some restrictions will be imposed beginning Saturday afternoon till Tuesday," a traffic police official said.

As part of these temporary changes, S K Bole Road in Dadar west will be one-way from Siddhi Vinayak junction up to Hanuman temple and there will be no entry from the temple. Bhavani Shankar Road will be one-way from Hanuman temple or Dadar Kabutarkhana upto its Junction with Gokhale Road South that is there will be no entr from Gokhale Road South via Gopinath Chavan Chowk, except for BEST Buses and emergency or utility services, the police said on Thursday.

SVS Road from Siddhi Vinayak junction upto Hinduja Hospital will be closed for all vehicular traffic and local residents can go upto road number five, that is Pandurang Naik Marg junction, from Hinduja Hospital. Except BEST buses, all other heavy vehicles and goods carriers will be diverted from Mahim junction via Mori Road towards Senapati Bapat Road.

Around eight roads in the vicinity of Chaitya Bhoomi will become 'no parking zones' from Friday to Sunday, while nine places have been kept for parking, including Senapati Bapat Marg in Mahim and Dadar and Reti Bunder (Mahim).

Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was laid to rest at Chaiya Bhoomi. People visit the place in large numbers to pay homage to the social reformer.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 12:50 PM IST