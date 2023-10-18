Navi Mumbai: Chhattisgarh Man Held For Theft From Mosques' Donation Boxes In Raigad | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: The Taloja police have apprehended a thief who targeted donation boxes in multiple mosques within the Raigad district. The thief was caught in the act while attempting to steal funds from a mosque in Taloja. Prior to this incident, he had already committed similar crimes in Alibaug and Pen.

The suspect has been identified as Abdullah Akbar, hailing from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh.

The primary target of the thief's activities was the main bazaar of Alibaug city, which serves as a place of worship for the local Muslim community. He entered the mosque and made off with the donation box, which was captured on the mosque's CCTV camera. The thief, sporting a blue T-shirt, was seen leaving with the cash box concealed in a large bag. Subsequently, it was noted that the same individual had also pilfered from the mosque in Pen. This pattern led the police to anticipate further attempts in the Panvel area. Consequently, precautions were advised to the public.

Accused Caught Redhanded

In accordance with this intelligence, the aforementioned thief attempted to steal from a mosque in Taloja within the Panvel taluka. However, watchful members of the Muslim community apprehended him in the act and promptly handed him over to the police. Upon contacting Shirish Pawar, Police Inspector of the Alibaug Police Station, it was confirmed that the suspect would be transported to the Alibaug Police Station for further proceedings.