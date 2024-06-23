Navi Mumbai: Case Registered Against 32-Yr-Old Sub-Inspector For Allegedly Raping Woman Constable In Sanpada

Thane: A case has been registered against a 32-year-old police sub-inspector for allegedly raping a married woman constable in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and harassing her, an official said on Sunday.

The offence was committed between 2020 and July 2022 in Sanpada area, he said.

About The Crime

The accused became friends with the 26-year-old victim, both attached to the Mumbai police, and after promising to marry her, he allegedly raped her on multiple occasions at a flat in Sanpada, the official said.

He also took Rs 19 lakh from the victim from time to time under some or the other pretext and returned only Rs 14.61 lakh, the police said.

The accused also stalked the woman and asked her to leave her husband, failing which he threatened to kill her, the official from Sanpada police station said.

Complaint Registered

A complaint was filed initially at the Pant Nagar police station in neighbouring Mumbai based on which a 'Zero' FIR was registered there against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 420 (cheating), the official said.

It was transferred for further probe to the Sanpada police which registered the case on Saturday, he said.

A Zero FIR can be filed at any police station, irrespective of the place of incident or jurisdiction, and can later be transferred to the appropriate police station.