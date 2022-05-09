Navi Mumbai: Career guidance camp held in Panvel

For the first time in Panvel, under the guidance of Pritam Mhatre, Leader of Opposition of Panvel Municipal Corporation, a business and financial aid camp was organized under one umbrella in which officials of various government departments were present to impart information on various courses offered by the Central Government and financial aid available to start a new business.

The camp was organized free of cost for youth, women and lower-income group citizens.

M Mhatre Charitable Organization and Lakshyapurti Welfare Federation organised a business and financing guidance camp at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel on Sunday. The purpose of the camp was to provide a platform for many citizens who either lost their jobs or shut down their businesses during the pandemic.

A large number of common citizens lost their jobs and despite efforts, they are not getting a job as per their qualifications.

Many businessmen had to shut down their shops and search for employment options.

Officials of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) under the Central Government provided detailed information about certain courses during the camp. After completing the course, in order to run their own business, they were guided by experts from the National Federation of Small Industries (NSIC) and the Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB). Bank of India (BOI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), and Raigad District Central Bank (RDC) offered loans to start a business.

On the occasion, entrepreneurs from the area were honoured for their successful careers and the audience got to hear real information from their experiences and inspiring guidance.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:21 AM IST