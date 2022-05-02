Navi Mumbai: Bulls killed, stolen in Kamothe

Kamothe police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly stealing two bulls after killing them last week in Kamothe. The accused first allegedly killed the two bulls with sharp-edged weapons. The bulls belong to a watermelon seller, said police.

According to police, the accused first administered injections to both the bulls.

The complainant, Yashin Shaukat Bombey, 22, a resident of Taloja and watermelon seller had kept both the bulls in an open space of a parking lot near the Income-tax office in Khanda Gaon Sector 17 in Kalamboli on April 28. He had tied both the bulls with the wheels of his cart.

When he returned the next morning, he did not see both bulls. However, he noticed a pool of blood and a few body parts of the bulls. According to police, the complainant had two bulls, one white in colour and another brown with black spots. He also found a syringe and realized that someone stole the bulls by killing them.

He then approached the Kamothe police station and registered a case. A case against unknown persons was registered under sections 379 and 429 of IPC for theft and section 11(1) (1), of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and sections 5 and 5 C of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act 1976.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Open gym inaugurated in Kharghar garden by Corporator Netra Kiran Patil

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:37 PM IST