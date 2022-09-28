e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: 'Big Leap' real estate meet at Vashi

Navi Mumbai: 'Big Leap' real estate meet at Vashi

An initiative by Credai MCHI YOUTH, Credai MCHI Navi Mumbai / Raigad and the Maharashtrian builders association, the Big Leap NMR aims to connect developers and improve relationships.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 'Big Leap' real estate meet at Vashi | Representative Image

The 'Big Leap Navi Mumbai's Revolution' – one of the biggest events to bring all real estate developers' associations, ancillary industries, financial institutions and channel partners under one roof – will be held on September 29, 2022, at iLeaf Grand Banquets in Vashi.

An initiative by Credai MCHI YOUTH, Credai MCHI Navi Mumbai / Raigad and the Maharashtrian builders association, the Big Leap NMR aims to foster and promote the exchange of business ideas, deals, connections and conversations while offering a golden opportunity in enriching relationships and building professional networks.

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO seeks environment board’s clearance for 106ha Kharghar Hill Plateau township;...
article-image

