Navi Mumbai: 'Big Leap' real estate meet at Vashi

The 'Big Leap Navi Mumbai's Revolution' – one of the biggest events to bring all real estate developers' associations, ancillary industries, financial institutions and channel partners under one roof – will be held on September 29, 2022, at iLeaf Grand Banquets in Vashi.

An initiative by Credai MCHI YOUTH, Credai MCHI Navi Mumbai / Raigad and the Maharashtrian builders association, the Big Leap NMR aims to foster and promote the exchange of business ideas, deals, connections and conversations while offering a golden opportunity in enriching relationships and building professional networks. The FPJ is a partner in this event.