Navi Mumbai artist makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol out of paper cups

Paper cup Ganesha Idol | FPJ/Amit Srivastava

It is that time of the year when evveryone welcomes Bappa into our homes with grandeur festivities. Everyone gets beautiful idols and adorn it with choicest of jewels, etc.

Nexus Seawoods mall in Nerul boasts of having the largest eco-friendly Ganesha idol made out of 7,821 paper cups.

The beautiful art installation is 17 feet tall created by artist Abaasaheb Shewale, who has established numerous world records with his stunning institutions and has constructed one of the largest installations of Lord Ganesha ever made out of paper cups for this project.

Nexus Seawoods has been promoting sustainable opptions in-line with latest government reinforcements.

The art installation will be in Nexus Seawoods till September 9.