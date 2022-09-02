e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai artist makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol out of paper cups

Navi Mumbai artist makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol out of paper cups

The art installation was made out of out of 7,821 paper cups will be in Nexus Seawoods till September 9.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Paper cup Ganesha Idol | FPJ/Amit Srivastava

It is that time of the year when evveryone welcomes Bappa into our homes with grandeur festivities. Everyone gets beautiful idols and adorn it with choicest of jewels, etc.

Nexus Seawoods mall in Nerul boasts of having the largest eco-friendly Ganesha idol made out of 7,821 paper cups.

The beautiful art installation is 17 feet tall created by artist Abaasaheb Shewale, who has established numerous world records with his stunning institutions and has constructed one of the largest installations of Lord Ganesha ever made out of paper cups for this project.

Nexus Seawoods has been promoting sustainable opptions in-line with latest government reinforcements.

The art installation will be in Nexus Seawoods till September 9.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: MNS suspends its worker Vinod Argyle for thrashing elderly woman in Kamathipura

Mumbai updates: MNS suspends its worker Vinod Argyle for thrashing elderly woman in Kamathipura

Will Pune have new municipal corporation? Here's what Deputy CM Fadnavis said

Will Pune have new municipal corporation? Here's what Deputy CM Fadnavis said

Mumbai: Demolition of 154-year-old Carnac bridge begins today; watch video

Mumbai: Demolition of 154-year-old Carnac bridge begins today; watch video

Navi Mumbai: APMC sees fresh arrival of onion from Karnataka

Navi Mumbai: APMC sees fresh arrival of onion from Karnataka

Truck driver dies in accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Truck driver dies in accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway