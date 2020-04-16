Navi Mumbai: Apollo hospital nurse tests positive for COVID-19

PANVEL: Two new cases were reported from Navi Mumbai on Thursday which include a 22-year-old nurse from Apollo hospital in Belapur. The nurse was only recently inducted as a staff for the hospital.

Both the patients are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has sought details of all the patients who were recently admitted in the hospital.

AB Misal, the municipal commissioner of NMMC said: “We have already informed all private hospitals under the NMMC jurisdiction to administer COVID-19 patients as per the protocol of state and central government.”

He added that the swab test of people who visited the hospital are also being conducted. The area has now been declared as containment zone. Other patient who tested positive was a 36-year old ward boy of TB hospital in Sewri who resides in Belapur gaon in Navi Mumbai.

He has been admitted to KEM hospital. Meanwhile, there were good news from Raigad as no new cases were reported from the district. Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation confirmed the news.