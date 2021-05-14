Navi Mumbai: APMC police arrests man with firearm and cartridges in Turbhe

Navi Mumbai, May 14: The APMC police arrested a 32-year-old man for carrying a country-made pistol and five live cartridges. During investigation, the man revealed that he had come to extort money from a businessman by showing the pistol.

The arrested man identified as Ravi Balbhim Londe, a driver by profession was arrested near Indira Nagar slum in Turbhe on Wednesday night.

“We had received information that a suspicious-looking man was coming to our area with some illegal firearm. We immediately alerted our officials and deployed them at different places in plain clothes. After a few hours, one of our teams spotted a man travelling along at Turbhe and accosted him. While checking his bag they found the firearms with him, and arrested him from the spot,” said a police officer from APMC police station.

“It is still not clear from where the accused got the firearm and what he was planning to do with those. We have booked him under sections 3 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act. More people are likely to be arrested in this case,” he said.