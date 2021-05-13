Nawab Malik seeks Centre’s clarification over use of Moderna vaccine in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Minority Affair Minister and NCP chief spokesman Nawab Malik has sought the clarification from the Centre and the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on whether the Moderna vaccine is permitted for inoculation of the citizens in India.

‘’Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are the three vaccines that are permitted in India by our government. According to information received by me, the French Embassy in India has procured the vaccine @moderna tx and is inoculating their citizens and their relatives at Navi Mumbai with the help of @ApolloHosMumbai,’’ said Malik in a tweet.

In another tweet, Malik said, ‘’Question arises how can a non permitted vaccine be allowed to be administered? If they can get it, why can't the Indian government get it for our citizens too. The government and the Health Minister @drharshvardhan must clarify.’’

Meanwhile, In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 13 crossed the 1.89 crore mark.

As per the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on May 13, inoculated 1,89,66,476 people.

According to data released by the government, the state has administered the second dose of vaccine to 38,11,996 people and the first dose to 1,51,54,480 people.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,89,66,476 inoculations followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh with 1,46,91,987, 1,45,75,629 and 1,41,41,536 doses respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed a surge in daily Covid cases on Wednesday, with 46,781 new infections and 816 Covid-19 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 52,26,710, with 78,007 deaths. The recovery rate of the state has also increased to 88 per cent, with 58,805 patients being recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 46,00,196.