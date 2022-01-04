Navi Mumbai: Amid rising in COVID-19 cases, NMMC makes available beds and oxygen, opens closed Covid Care centers

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner has directed the Health Department to keep ready all the COVID-19 care centres and start refilling oxygen tanks and cylinders. The closed COVID-19 Care Centres at Turbhe and Belapur have been reopened.

At present, the COVID-19 Hospital at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi and another in Nerul is operational and infected persons are being admitted there.

In the last fortnight, the daily number of COVID-19 witnessed a sharp rise. As per the data shared by Civic Health Department, 64 new cases were reported on December 26 that reached 523 new cases on January 2. At present, the number of active cases under the NMMC is 2379 which was similar in May -June 2021.

The Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar directed the health department to take into account the growing number of patients with COVID-19 infections.

“At present, we are admitting COVID-19 patients at CIDCO Covid Center at Sector 30 in Vashi. Considering the increasing number of patients, Radhaswami Covid Care Health Center at Turbhe with 349 oxygen beds capacity and 312 Oxygen Beds facility at APMC Market in Turbhe have been made available from Monday,” said an official from the Health Department. In addition, another COVID-19 Care Health Center facility at Sector 15 CBD in Belapur with a capacity of 560 oxygen beds reopened from January 4. “Altogether we have more than 1200 oxygen beds ready,” added the official.

After the second wave when the civic body faced the shortage of oxygen, it set up 4 PSA Oxygen Plants with a capacity of 2 tons per day at Vashi Public Hospital, Airoli Hospital, Belapur Mata Bal Hospital and CIDCO COVID-19 Center in Vashi. In addition, the corporation has 200 Dura cylinders and 5 Liquid Oxygen Storage Tanks with a total capacity of 93 KL (103 MT) were also constructed. “The civic chief has directed to fill the oxygen tanks and also make oxygen concentrators available at COVID-19 Care Centers,” added the official.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:30 PM IST