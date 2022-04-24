Navi Mumbai: All active COVID cases in home isolation in NMMC, no deaths in last 56 days

Navi Mumbai: There is no one getting treatment of Covid 19 in hospitals under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). All the patients are in home isolation. Not even a single person in Covid care centre. This is the first time since the first case of Covid was reported in the city in march 2020.

At present, the number of active cases of Covid is 17 and all of them are in home isolations. On April 23, five new cases of Covid were reported and 8 persons were discharged.

Meanwhile, there was no death reported due to Covid in the last 56 days in the city. The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

In January-February, the civic body had seen around 75 deaths due to Covid which was also the peak of the Omicron variant of Cobid. The number of active cases had reached over 17000 and daily cases had reached around 2000.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 10:53 AM IST