Mumbai reports 72 new COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptomatic

Mumbai today reported 72 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,59,213.

A total of 43 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 10,736 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.005%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

503 active cases are there in the city.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 07:55 PM IST