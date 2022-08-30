Navi Mumbai: Airoli trader loses Rs 4.19 lakh to cyber fraud

Photo: Representative Image

Rabale police registered a case of cheating against an unidentified person after a trader from Airoli lost Rs 4.19 lakh to a cyber fraudster. The trader transferred money to an account shared by the cyber fraudster while buying raw materials from an Ahmedabad-based company.

According to police, the 54-year-old trader identified as Pramod Bhikanarao Marathe, who has a fabrication business in the Rabale MIDC area and also has an office in Airoli, had ordered raw material from an Ahmedabad-based company by sending an email on June 16, 2022.

On the same day, he received a reply from the company’s email ids that asked him to pay 25% of the total order in advance and also provided an invoice proforma and account details. After two days, he transferred Rs 4,19,711 to the bank account mentioned in the email. However, on June 23, he again received an email from the company asking him to pay 25% in advance of the total order.

Marathe then called the company to check the payment status. However, he was shocked to learn that the company did not have the bank account mentioned in the earlier email. According to police, the Ahmedabad-based company did not even have an account with that particular bank.

Marathe approached the Rabale police and submitted a written complaint to the cyber cell of the Navi Mumbai police.

Later, a case was registered at Rabale police station of cheating against the account holder in which the complainant had transferred the money under section 420 of the IPC and sections 43, 66, 66 C, and 66D of the IT Act.