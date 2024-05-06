Mumbai News: Man Loses ₹2.80 Lakh To Cyber Fraudster Posing As CBI Officer, Allegedly To Save Son In US From Rape Case

Mumbai News: Cyber Fraudster Poses As CBI Officer, Extorts ₹2.80 Lakh From Parent In False Arrest Case | Representational Image

Cyber criminals in Mumbai are now targeting parents. These criminals are calling parents and asking them for money by telling them that their son is stuck in some case. A parent whose son lives in America and works there. The cyber criminals cheated him by posing as a CBI officer.

According to information received from Mahim Police, Ashok Rege (74), who resides near City Light Cinema with his wife, has a 38-year-old son named Alok Rege, who has been working in a company in America for the past 10 years.On Sunday morning at 9:35, a call came from a mobile number starting with +92. The caller ID displayed a photo of a police officer in uniform, which made the victim believe that the incident might be genuine. The person on the line claimed to be a CBI officer and said that their son had been caught in a rape case. They assured that they knew he hadn't done anything, but he was caught with the accused and they could save him, but it would require spending money.

The victim, conceding to their demands, agreed to pay the money. Initially, the other party asked the victim to send Rs 80,000. After the transfer, the victim received another call at 10 a.m., stating that their boss was not satisfied with Rs 80000. Now, they are demanding Rs 2.50 lakh, promising to release his son upon payment.The victim then called his brother Kiran and asked him to transfer Rs 2.50 lakh rupees, but only RS 1 lakh were transferred from Kiran's account and the bank's limit was reached. So, Kiran asked his colleague Vinod Salve, who works in his office, to transfer Rs 1.50 lakh from his account. Vinod advised Kiran to first call their son Alok and check what the matter is.When the victim called his son, he realized that nobody had arrested him and he hadn't committed any crime.

The victim understood that someone had deceived them and extorted 2.80 lakh rupees. They immediately went to the Mahim police station and filed an FIR.